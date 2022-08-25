FAU Football: Wide receiver Je’Quan Burton earns spot on Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist

Burton is the only player from FAU on the watchlist.

Wide receiver Je’Quan Burton (#82) lines up against the University of Florida on Sept. 4, 2021. Photo by Eston Parker III.

Having ended last season with 27 receptions for 483 receiving yards and three touchdowns, FAU wide receiver Je’Quan Burton has been named as the only Owl to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist entering the 2022 campaign.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is an annual game where multiple NFL scouts look live at the nation’s top college senior football players. It is one of the most prestigious games for a young football player because it is a major step towards getting selected in the NFL Draft.

Burton will be entering his second season with the Owls, after having played two years with Southern Illinois.

During his time at Southern Illinois, he played the entire season and had a total of 613 all-purpose yards, with 105 coming from rushing and 139 from receiving.

In his first year with FAU, Burton had a career game against Florida International University in a dominant 58-21 win. He had seven receptions for 121 total receiving yards and one touchdown.

Last year, quarterback N’Kosi Perry and cornerback Zyon Gilbert were the only Owls to make the list. Perry is currently starting in his final collegiate season, while Gilbert went on to sign with the New York Giants in the NFL.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place on Feb. 4, 2023 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

