FAU Football: Zyon Gilbert and N’Kosi Perry named to Reese’s Senior Bowl preseason watch list

Zyon Gilbert (left) and N’Kosi Perry (right). Photos by Alex Liscio and courtesy of Mark Brown via Getty Images. Collage by Gillian Manning.

Senior cornerback Zyon Gilbert and graduate transfer quarterback N’Kosi Perry were recently named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl preseason watch list.

The list highlights players who have exhausted their college eligibility and are amongst the best at their position. The Senior Bowl is often seen as the first step in the NFL Draft process.

Last season, Gilbert had one of his best seasons for the Owls. He amassed 46 tackles (29 solo), five passes defended, and an interception. His role as one of the leaders of FAU’s defense is a major reason why the team had the 10th-ranked scoring defense in the nation last year.

Gilbert has also received two C-USA honorable mention honors in the past two seasons.

Perry is a transfer student from the University of Miami who has started 10 games in four seasons with the Hurricanes. Last season, he played in five games and recorded 348 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Perry is also locked into a position battle with fellow quarterbacks Nick Tronti, Michael Johnson Jr., and Javion Posey.

Last season, running back BJ Emmons was the only FAU player named to the 2021 Senior Bowl watch list and the last time FAU was represented in the Senior Bowl was back in 2020 when tight end Harrison Bryant made the team.

This year’s game will be held on Feb. 5, 2022 in Mobile, Ala. and televised on the NFL Network.

Trey Avant is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @TreyAvant3.