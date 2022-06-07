FAU Football: Previewing the long snappers

With the Owls’ season-opener being less than three months away, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will look at the long snappers.

Long snappers are responsible for snapping the football from long distances. They are involved in punts, field goals, and extra point conversions.

Redshirt sophomore Nicholas Marino leads the way in the starting rotation at the position. Last season, Marino took care of every snap for the team as Conference USA gave him an honorable mention for his efficiency.

Tanner Coad comes next in the depth chart. Even though he’s been with the team since 2020, Coad has yet to provide a snap while he enters this year as a redshirt freshman.

Philip Barbar concludes the position as a graduate student. Joining the Owls earlier this year, Barbar comes from Wheaton College after playing for four seasons there.

While Marino is likely to be the first option for snapping the football, Coad and Barbar will step up should an injury happen during the season.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.