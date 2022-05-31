FAU Football: Owls add wide receiver Jordan Young from Florida State

In three seasons, Young caught 15 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan Young played three seasons at Florida State before departing for FAU.

Football head coach Willie Taggart added another player to the Owls’ roster through the transfer portal, this time at the wide receiver position in Jordan Young. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound wide receiver from Florida State University committed to FAU on Tuesday.

A three-star recruit and the 41st ranked player in the state of Georgia coming out of Heritage High School, Young played under Taggart during his one and a half seasons as FSU’s head coach.

Redshirting his freshman year in 2018, Young played three seasons with the Seminoles where he had 15 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown.

Young has two seasons of eligibility left, following the free year of eligibility the NCAA gave players who participated in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a solid freshman season, sophomore wide receiver LaJohntay Wester will arguably be graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry’s primary target. Below Wester, however, the depth chart isn’t as clear so Young would have the opportunity to compete for playing time right away.

