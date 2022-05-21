FAU Football: Owls get quarterback Tyriq Starks from Independence

In two seasons, Starks threw for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns at Independence.

The FAU football team made an addition to the roster with the transfer of quarterback Tyriq Starks.

Starks comes from Independence Community College after two seasons, where he threw for over 1,500 yards with 15 touchdown passes to just four interceptions.

His best performance arguably came last November, when he completed 17 of his 23 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 63-2 victory against Fort Scott Community College.

With the acquisition of Starks, there will be a battle for the starting job at quarterback between him, N’Kosi Perry, Michael Johnson Jr, Willie Taggart Jr., and Lin Johnson for the 2022 season.

