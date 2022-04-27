FAU to hold Celebration of Life for Joan Joyce

Joyce was the only head coach of FAU’s softball team before her death.

FAU will host a Celebration of Life for Joan Joyce on June 11, 2022. The event will take place at the Delray Hyundai Deck at FAU Stadium and will begin at 10 a.m.

Joyce died on March 26, 2022, but her memory will live on forever. She was not just a legend in the softball world, but the rest of the sports world as she played basketball, golf, and even bowling.

Joyce was FAU’s head softball coach for 28 seasons. At 81 years old, she was still achieving milestones. Just days before she died, she became the 27th coach in NCAA Division I history to join the 1,000-win club.

Joyce built FAU’s softball program from the ground up. She led the team to 12 conference championships and 11 NCAA Tournaments and was named Conference Coach of the Year eight times throughout her coaching career at FAU.

In memory of Joyce, FAU established the Joan Joyce Memorial Fund, where all proceeds are donated to the softball program.

