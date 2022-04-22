FAU ending COVID-19 protocols

The change will officially go into effect May 6

Effective May 6, FAU will officially end all protocols related to COVID-19 – according to a statement the university sent out to students via email on April 22.

“​​FAU will now treat COVID-19 similar to other contagious viruses while monitoring all public health concerns that might necessitate an immediate response,” the statement read.

The statement cited the “​​widespread availability of vaccines and treatments” and “consultation with public health officials” as reasons for the change.

Current protocol that requires all students and employees to report positive COVID tests to Student Health Services will no longer be required.

Masks will still be required for entrance into the Student Health Services office, according to an administrative officer for SHS.

According to the New York Times, the daily average number of COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County was 139 as of April 21.

As of April 19, 66.5% of the population in Palm Beach County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Justine Kantor is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @KantorJustine