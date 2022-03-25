Student Union Director Michael Cooper resigns

After working at FAU for more than seven years, Student Union Director Michael Cooper has resigned, according to Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Larry Faerman.

“I can confirm that Michael Cooper has resigned from his position as Director of the Student Union,” Faerman wrote in an email to the UP.

Cooper declined to give comment for this story and the reason for his departure is currently unclear. University spokesperson Joshua Glanzer says Cooper resigned to “pursue other professional opportunities.”

Cooper became Student Union Director in September 2017 having previously served as the university’s director of procurement.

During Cooper’s tenure, the Student Union underwent an $11 million renovation which included both an eSports gaming arena and an arcade.

Plans to build a Marketplace Union Store are still in place, according to university spokesperson Brittany Sylvestri.

Justine Kantor is the News Editor for the University Press. For more information on this and other stories, email [email protected] or tweet @KantorJustine.