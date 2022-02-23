FAUPD to host free “Criminal Justice Citizens Academy”

The virtual sessions will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 15 to March 29.

The FAU Police Department is hosting a free two-week criminal justice course for citizens and students are invited to attend. The course will cover topics such as driving under the influence (DUI), K-9 searches, and traffic stops.

“It is a valuable opportunity to learn about procedures, meet experts, and ask questions,” according to an instagram post by the department.

The course will take place virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 15 and continuing until March 29, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“This Citizen Academy allows us opportunity to discuss various topics face to face and helps to promote discussions and feedback,” said Captain Larry Ervin

To register for the course, participants must complete an application and be 18 years of age or older.

According to Sergeant Chelsea John-Williams, the course also aims to “bridge the gap” between law enforcement and the community.

Officer Evren Johnson, who will be teaching the traffic stop safety course, will teach participants about the safest and most effective ways to respond to being pulled over on the road.

“I’ll give individuals do’s and don’ts in regards to how to conduct yourself and how the officer should conduct him or herself during the traffic stop,” Johnson said.

Most importantly, Johnson wants students to know that FAUPD is on campus to help students.

“We like to leave handprints more than handcuffs,” said Johnson.

To apply, students can send an email to [email protected], or call (561) 297-3500.

Justine Kantor is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or message her on twitter @KantorJustine