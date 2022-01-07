HBOI postpones 50 year anniversary celebrations as Omicron COVID variant surges

The Omicron variant now accounts for 95% of new infections, according to data from the CDC.

The Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute is postponing special events celebrating its 50-year anniversary, according to a statement posted Tuesday to the institution’s official Twitter account @HarborBranch.

“The health and well-being of our community is our top priority. In response to the spreading of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and deep concern for our visitors, we are postponing special events and lectures celebrating FAU Harbor Branch 50th anniversary of ‘Ocean Science for a Better World®,’” said Bethany Alex, associate director of media relations at the Harbor Branch and Jupiter campuses.

The decision to postpone such events comes after a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County, as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of the disease.

“We are grateful for the community’s ongoing patience and understanding and will continue to keep everyone as updated as possible. We do ask that you please stay connected via our emails, social media pages, and check the FAU Harbor Branch website for updates,” said Alex.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 95% of new infections, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The entirety of the United States is listed at a high level of transmission, with Florida seeing over 25% growth in 7-day positivity rates.

