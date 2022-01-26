FAU Foundation reaches its highest fundraising total in history in 2021

Record-setting fundraising by the FAU Foundation in 2021 paves the road for easier tuition and worldwide research.

The FAU Foundation broke its previous fundraising record, bringing in $57.5 million in 2021 thanks to donors, alumni, faculty and staff and current students.

The foundation has also provided over $5.7 million in financial aid to over 2,500 students throughout the year.

According to the foundation’s Annual Impact Report, the funding has also opened the door to further research programs at FAU and has allowed the university to construct a 58,000 square-foot research space at the Jupiter campus.

“In fiscal year 2020-21, the Foundation celebrated a record-breaking year of charitable giving. The phenomenal support of more than 6,100 donors raised a milestone amount of $57.5 million, the highest fundraising total in FAU history,” said CEO and Vice President for Institutional Development of the FAU Foundation Christopher Delisio.

In addition to reaching a record-breaking fundraising total, the foundation also received $20 million from Kurt and Marilyn Wallach — the largest gift in school history.

“This transformational gift will create the Kurt and Marilyn Wallach Institute for Holocaust and Jewish Studies in FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters,” Delisio said.

He expressed his hopes for the foundation to continue to do well.

“As the new year begins, the Foundation looks forward to continued growth and support from our generous alumni and donors in support of student scholarships, world-class research and impactful community programs,” Delisio concluded.

Matthew Anthony is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories contact [email protected]