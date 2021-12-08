FAUPD accepting toy drive donations through Dec. 19

The FAU Police Department is accepting new and unwrapped toy donations now until Dec. 19 as part of what they hope to establish as an annual toy drive.

Department staff have held similar events in previous years, but plans to make the toy drive a new tradition.

Donation bins are located in the Student Union, the Housing Office, and the university’s police department lobby. The police department is located in the Campus Operations building, near Palm Beach State College.

Those interested in donating can also take toys to the Davie campus and the Jupiter campus. All donations are going to the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Boca Raton.

“We wanted to do something that is local rather than national so it’s almost like you’re giving back to your own community in a way,” said Sergeant Chelsea John-Williams.

Officer Efren Johnson encourages students to join together to donate a toy.

“We’ve all been there, we’ve all been in college, and you may have five or 10 bucks but when you have maybe 20 people that all have two bucks… you don’t think it’s much but it makes a huge difference.” he said. “And it’s a collective effort that can take your 20 people with two bucks and impact a child who may not be able to have as much for the holidays or due to the pandemic… and you just made the world of a difference in someone’s life.”

Department Capt. Larry Ervin recognizes the impact COVID-19 has had on the community.

“We’ve gone through a pandemic — which was terrible and devastating to a lot of different people. And there is always somebody who needs something…There is always somebody who is hurting.” Ervin said. “We feel any student right now can help another person out. During the season of giving, they [students] should always understand that giving is universal, always.”

