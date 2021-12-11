College of Business professor Eric Shaw pledges $2 million towards FAU programs

The university received an estate gift of over $2 million to help benefit multiple programs on campus including athletics, business, and the arts and letters department.

Former student and current emeritus professor Eric Shaw has pledged to donate over $2 million to the university to help athletics, business, arts and letters programs, and more. Shaw is retired, but the university honored him by allowing him to keep the title of emeritus. This is the largest donation from a faculty or staff member since former assistant professor Dick Schmidt in 1971.

This donation will help FAU create new awards and endowments for students such as:

Eric H. Shaw Student-Athlete Excellence in Academic Performance Award

Eric H. Shaw – FAU Wave Excellence in Innovation Award

Eric H. Shaw 3MT® Championship Award Endowment Fund

Hersker, Shaw, Gosser Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Scholarship Award

Eric H. Shaw OURI Symposium Excellence Award

Eric H. Shaw Concerto and Aria Excellence in Performance Award

Eric H. Shaw Veterans Florida Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

Eric H. Shaw Ph.D. in Business Dissertation Award

Shaw earned a B.B.A. degree in 1972 and an M.B.A. in 1973 from the College of Business. He then attended Temple University to earn his Ph.D. and taught at Rutgers University and the University of Miami before returning to FAU. Since his tenure as a member of faculty at FAU, Shaw has taught marketing courses. He served as an associate dean, an acting director of the School of Industry Studies, and a chairman of the marketing department.

In 1982, FAU inducted Shaw into the Alumni Hall of Fame and in 2006, he was given FAU’s Faculty Talent Leadership Award. He also received awards for an Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching three times and was named Distinguished Teacher of the Year in the College of Business twice.

