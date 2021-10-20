Staff Predictions: Owls yearn for first road win at Charlotte

FAU last faced Charlotte in its season opener in 2020, where the Owls prevailed 21-17.

FAU heads to Charlotte, N.C. as they take on the University of Charlotte on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Remaining winless on the road after three games, head coach Willie Taggart will have to see to it that the team gets over their slump and earn their first win away from FAU Stadium this season.

The University Press Sports Staff announces their predictions for the match after going 0-4 with choosing the winners in last week’s matchup between FAU and UAB.

Richard Pereira – Sports Editor (4-2)

The first half of the season showed two sides of FAU: a side that is dominant in home games scoring 47 points per game and a side that struggles against strong defenses on the road for an average of just 11.66 points per game.

For the Owls to qualify for the C-USA Championship, it is imperative that they start gaining momentum and become consistent on both sides of the ball for away games.

Limiting the production of Charlotte’s redshirt senior quarterback Chris Reynolds has to be one of the main priorities for FAU. Reynolds has thrown for 1,318 passing yards and 15 touchdowns so far, which has helped the 49ers have a strong 4-2 start this season.

While the 49ers prove themselves to be a solid team that will irritate FAU at times, the Owls should continue their success winning games in Charlotte.

Prediction: FAU 27, Charlotte 20

Eston Parker III – Photo Editor (4-2)

The Owls have faced tough opponents on the road so far this season, losing all three and allowing just over 32 points per game. This Thursday, the Owls again have a tough matchup as they travel up to Charlotte to face the Charlotte 49ers.

The 49ers pose a big challenge to the Owls, currently sitting at 4-2, 3-0 at home, and are slightly above the Owls within C-USA.

For the Owls to secure their first away victory of the season, it will begin with forcing pressure on Charlotte’s quarterback, Chris Reynolds. Reynolds is coming off an impressive performance against FIU, as he threw for four touchdowns in Charlotte’s 45-33 victory over the Panthers. If FAU’s defense struggles to contain Charlotte’s passing game, it could be a long night for the Owls.

The Owls also face a slight concern in the health of quarterback N’Kosi Perry, who suffered a minor injury against UAB. He will be starting the game and is fully healthy, according to Coach Taggart. However, Perry’s health will be a primary focus against the 49ers.

This is a huge game for the Owls in terms of building momentum away from home and more for securing a better position within C-USA. If the Owls wish to have a chance in the C-USA title game in December, this is the type of game that they must win. FAU can expose weaknesses within Charlotte’s defense, especially in the running game, as this will be a deciding factor against the 49ers.

Prediction: Charlotte 27, FAU 20

Bryce Totz – Staff Writer (4-2)

The Owls have struggled on both sides of the ball when on the road so far in 2021. Luckily for FAU, their first conference loss was against a team in the West, so they still have a chance to make an appearance in the C-USA championship game, but according to defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, the team needs to be more consistent.

This week, FAU will have to face yet another run-pass-option (RPO) offense, when they travel to Charlotte following the bye-week. Leaders like senior inside linebackers Akileis Leroy and Caliph Brice need to identify the play quickly in order to stop the 49ers.

The Owls have proven they can score at home, but they have struggled on the road. Thursday’s game will show who this team is, and what their potential is for the rest of the season. It is almost vital that the Owls win on Thursday if they want to contend for the conference championship.

If FAU did their homework during the bye-week, and they play hard they can win this road game. The Owls can win, but the margin will be much smaller than their average home victory.

Prediction: FAU 21, Charlotte 17

Trey Avant – Staff Writer (4-2)

FAU has yet to win on the road this season and this matchup this week against Charlotte does them no favors. While FAU has been relatively average this season, Charlotte has been an above average team.

This season, senior quarterback Chris Reynolds has recorded 1,318 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions, solidifying his place as one of the best quarterbacks in C-USA.

Calvin Camp has been their leading rusher this season with 353 rushing yards and three touchdowns and against FAU’s suspect run defense, Camp might have a big game.

FAU has the tools to slow down Reynolds with their talented duo of cornerbacks Zyon Gilbert and Teja Young, but FAU’s run defense could hinder them greatly.

The good thing for the Owls is that Charlotte has one of the worst defenses in the nation. They are allowing 448.5 yards per game and FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry has the arm and talent around him to pick Charlotte’s defense apart.

Unfortunately, FAU just does not seem consistent enough to put together a quality performance on the road and their road woes will continue with a loss against Charlotte.

Prediction: Charlotte 21, FAU 20

