Staff Predictions: Owls travel to UAB for a potential title game matchup

FAU and UAB last met in the C-USA Championship game in 2019, where the Owls dominated 49-6 against the Blazers.

FAU heads on to Birmingham, Ala. to take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Coming off a dominant performance against FIU, head coach Willie Taggart will want to see a highly composed team when they take on a team that is defending its title as Conference USA champions.

The University Press Sports Staff announces their predictions for the match after going 4-0 with choosing the victors in last week’s Shula Bowl between FAU and FIU.

Richard Pereira – Sports Editor (4-1)

What will be a crucial road game for FAU will be seen by some as a potential preview of the Conference USA Championship game this season.

Graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry went on cruise control against FIU in the Shula Bowl last week, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns. The team will want to see that momentum carry itself into the game against the Blazers’ defense, which is ranked 62nd out of 130 teams in the nation.

FAU’s defense will have to continue ironing itself out at UAB. While the Owls have fared better than the Blazers, being ranked 44th in the same ranking, they’ll need to keep an eye out for redshirt senior tight end Gerrit Prince, who earned 299 receiving yards for five touchdowns, and junior running back Jermaine Brown Jr., who rushed for 325 net yards and three touchdowns.

Despite facing a UAB team starting their second-choice quarterback and having some injuries within their defense, FAU should not take this game for granted as beating the Blazers must remain the task at hand.

Prediction: FAU 34, UAB 17

Eston Parker III – Photo Editor (4-1)

The Owls continue their push for C-USA perfection this weekend with a road matchup against UAB in Birmingham. FAU faces a tough match against the Blazers, but the Owls will look to carry their momentum from last week’s dominant win over FIU.

Graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry had a nearly perfect game against FIU, tossing for three touchdowns and 329 yards. If he and the offense can continue their hot streak, which seems likely considering UAB’s poor defensive showing against Liberty last weekend, the Owls should be able to put up a great offensive performance.

Defensively, FAU needs to contain UAB’s rushing attack. Running backs Jermaine Brown Jr. and DeWayne McBride lead the running game for the Blazers, combining for over 180 yards of total offense last week against Liberty. Limiting these two will be essential if FAU wants to continue their C-USA perfection.

Prediction: FAU 31, UAB 21

Bryce Totz – Staff Writer (4-1)

Last week, the Owls distributed the ball well, both on the ground and in the air against a struggling FIU defense. Look for FAU to do the same this week. Graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry’s favorite target in the win over the Panthers was redshirt sophomore wide receiver Je’Quan Burton. Burton had seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Expect these two to connect again this Saturday.

Redshirt freshman running back Johnny Ford will be a key player for FAU this week as well. Last week was a successful game for him as he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Ford also had two receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

It will be interesting to see how the Blazers deal with FAU, as this could be a preview for the conference championship.

A key performance for UAB will be their junior quarterback Dylan Hopkins. Hopkins is playing for their injured senior, Tyler Johnston III, who is out with a shoulder injury.

This will go back-and-forth all game, but the Owls should come out on top staying undefeated in conference play.

Prediction: FAU 27, UAB 24

Trey Avant – Staff Writer (4-1)

This game is going to be a tough matchup for FAU. They will be on the road against a UAB team that excels at running the ball, an area that FAU has struggled with defending this year.

Last week, FAU’s defense held FIU to 69 rushing yards so that is a sign that this unit is improving but they will be facing the dynamic duo of sophomore running back DeWayne McBride and junior running back Jermaine Brown Jr. Together they combine for 670 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.

UAB’s offense is overly reliant on their ground game as senior tight end Gerrit Prince is the only pass catcher with more than 10 receptions. If FAU can shut down UAB’s running backs expect multiple turnovers through the air as UAB’s offense becomes more predictable.

UAB’s defense is solid and they should make life uncomfortable for FAU, so expect a defense-orientated game. FAU’s defense will keep the game close and graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry should manage the game well enough to will FAU to victory.

Prediction: FAU 21, UAB 17

