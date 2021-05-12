Baptist Health will host a vaccination site on Boca Raton campus

The university will have a vaccination site on campus on May 13 and May 20.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated as of May 12 at 1:58 p.m. with new information.

Early this morning, university staff sent out an email to the FAU community announcing that Baptist Health will be hosting a vaccination site on the Boca Raton campus for a limited time.

According to the email, the site will be located at the Live Oak Pavilion of the Student Union on May 13 and May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Baptist Health representative informed the UP that appointments can be made on the Baptist Health website, but the email sent by FAU staff stated that appointments are not required to receive a vaccine.

“It’s not truly a community site we’re advertising,” Director of Education and Professional Development Katie Van Lennep said. “It’s directed toward FAU-affiliated persons.”

Depending on availability, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, according to a Baptist Health representative.

“We might get some J&J, but most likely Pfizer and Moderna,” Van Lennep said.

Those seeking a vaccination must wear a facial covering according to Van Lennep.

“Masks are always required,” she said. “We will be handing out fresh masks supplied by Baptist Health to ensure everyone has one.”

Van Lennep said that those who receive their vaccination on campus can return on June 3 or June 10 to have their second dose administered.

FAU administration is not requiring students to get vaccinated but stated that they strongly encourage it.

Kendall Little is the Managing Editor for the University Press.