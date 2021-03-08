Women’s Basketball: Iggy Allen wins C-USA’s All-Conference First Team and All-Defensive Team honors

She is the second Owl to win All-Conference First Team honors, and the only Owl to ever be named on the All-Defensive Team.

Graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen was named to Conference USA’s All-Conference First Team and the All-Defensive Team on Monday afternoon.

Allen is the second Owl to win All-Conference First Team honors, with the first being Shaneese Bailey in the 2014-15 season. Allen’s also the only player to be named on C-USA’s All-Defensive Team in FAU’s history.

This comes after Allen finished the regular season averaging 22.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 steals in 20 games for the Owls. This also includes 10 double-doubles, which she is tied for the second-most in the conference.

History continues being made by Allen, especially after she was awarded C-USA Player of the Week twice throughout the season, making the only Owl to do so since the Owls joined the conference in the 2013-14 season.

Allen led FAU to its best regular-season performance since the 2013-14 season, finishing 10-10 overall while going 8-8 in conference play, which is the best record the Owls ever had against C-USA opponents in a season.

The Owls alongside Allen will await either the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) or the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) in the first round of the C-USA tournament on March 10 at 3:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.