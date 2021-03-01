Women’s Basketball: Iggy Allen wins second C-USA Player of the Week

It’s the first time a player in C-USA history won the award more than twice in their collegiate career.

Iggy Allen (pictured #2) won C-USA Player of the Week for the second time in her collegiate career. Photo by Eston Parker III.

Graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen won Conference USA’s Player of the Week award for the second time this season on Monday afternoon for FAU women’s basketball.

This comes after Allen averaged 21.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in three games during the week of Feb. 22.

It’s a historic feat for Allen as she’s the only player in C-USA history to win the award more than once in their collegiate career. This also makes her the only player from FAU to win the award twice in the same season since the Owls joined C-USA in the 2013-14 season.

Allen is currently averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2.4 assists after 18 games this season. In C-USA, she is ranked second in scoring and rebounding and has the fourth most steals in the conference.

The Owls have been on a hot stretch since Allen won her first Player of the Week award on Feb. 8, winning six of their last seven games to be 9-9 overall this season.

FAU women’s basketball will play its last double-header on the road against the Charlotte 49ers on March 5 and 6 at 3 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.