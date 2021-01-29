FAU Football: Eight FAU players to enter the transfer portal

Eight players leave FAU to enter the transfer portal to find a new team for the 2021 football season.

Quarterback Chris Robison was one of eight players to enter the transfer portal for FAU. Photo by Alex Liscio.

A new year can sometimes mean new beginnings. This is true for eight of FAU’s current football players when earlier this month they voiced their decisions to enter the transfer portal and leave the university on social media platforms such as Twitter.

Previous starting FAU quarterback Chris Robison is in the transfer portal after being removed from the online football roster back in August of 2020.

Robison was a vital part of the Owl team and while his reason for being dismissed from the FAU program remains unknown, there is reasoning behind his dismissal from his previous school, The University of Oklahoma. Robison was dismissed from Oklahoma for a violation of team rules in 2017.

Robison also had a sexual assault allegation during his time at FAU. In 2018, a young woman came forward with her story on the starting quarterback taking advantage and raping her.

“However, he was suspended twice, the first coming at the start of 2018’s spring camp for missing a tutoring session and the next coming in the spring of 2019 while he was under investigation for sexual battery. Robison wasn’t charged with a crime and then-head coach Lane Kiffin reinstated him to the team in June of that year,” Eric C. Henry of SBNation said.

Cornerback La’Darius Henry is a redshirt sophomore who committed to FAU’s football program in February of 2019. Almost two years later, he made his decision clear via Twitter,

“I have officially[entered] the Transfer Portal, [l’m] looking for a home where I can grow as a Man and Player…. #RipBDoe”

Redshirt freshman Brandon Spencer is a pre-business major at FAU. On the field, he occupies the defensive back position. But on Jan. 11, Spencer entered the transfer portal.

“FAU DB Brandon Spencer has entered the Transfer Portal,” via NCAAF Nation’s Twitter.

Accompanying his teammates in the Transfer Portal is safety Charles Toombs, who is a freshman.

“I’ve [entered] the transfer portal[.] I did what’s best [for] me and my family… marathon continues,” Toombs said via his Twitter.

Redshirt sophomore Terique Owens also entered the transfer portal after playing four games in the 2020 season.

Coming from a football family, Terique follows in the footsteps of his father, wide receiver Hall of Famer Terrel Owens, as he maintains the same position.

“FAU WR Terique Owens (Pleasanton, Calif.) has entered the portal. A RS-Soph., Owens saw action in two games this season,” via 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter.

Senior linebacker Christian Gomez has decided to transfer out of the FAU football program in December of 2020, after joining the team just a couple of months prior in August.

“I would like to thank FAU for allowing me to be [a part] of their program and what they have done for me in the short time I’ve been there,” Gomez said via Twitter. “I’ve decided it’s best for me to enter the transfer portal. I have 2 years left of eligibility!!!!!!”

Wide receiver Eyin Cole is listed as a redshirt freshman and was a four-year starter for his high school squad, Niceville. Cole entered the transfer portal just recently on Jan. 21.

Cole tweeted “Need a new home,” with a video attached and pinned it to his Twitter profile on Jan. 18.

In September of 2020, Jaylon Worsham alongside Cole opted out of the 2020 season. Fast-forwarding to the present and both players have entered the transfer portal.

Worsham played as a defensive back for the Owls but is now looking elsewhere to play. He has yet to make a declaration of his parting.

His Twitter bio reads “Jaylon Worsham Student-Athlete at Florida Atlantic university transfer portal.”

Some new beginnings just mean new doors opening, and these eight athletes are that example.

Bria Smith is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @itsbriiaa.