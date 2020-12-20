Former FAU QB Chris Robison enters transfer portal

After being removed from the roster in August, former FAU quarterback Chris Robison will enter the transfer portal.

Former FAU quarterback Chris Robison during warmups at FAU Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019. Photo by Alex Liscio.

Former FAU quarterback Chris Robison has announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal, leaving FAU after two years with the football program.

This comes after he was removed from the roster by FAU in August when the football program was preparing for preseason camp of the 2020 season.

Robison starts his social media post by thanking God, former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin, Vice President and Director of FAU Athletics Brian White, and his teammates for bringing him into FAU.

“It was such a blessing to have an opportunity to attend this university,” Robison said. “After challenging conversations with God, myself, and my family, I will be entering the transfer portal to further my education as well as my football career at a different university.”

Robison has a history of being suspended throughout his college career. When he was at the University of Oklahoma, he was arrested in April of 2017 due to public intoxication. He was then dismissed that summer prior to transferring to FAU in August.

In 2018, the football program suspended him from all football activities due to issues off the field.

Robison was dismissed from the team in 2019 for an alleged sexual battery case but was brought back to the team that June after the investigation finished.

The University Press wrote in August about the investigation into the case, and where FAU possibly broke a law when conducting it.

In the 2019 season as a redshirt sophomore, Robison became the all-time single-season passing yards leader for FAU, throwing for 3,701 and 28 touchdowns.

Robison earned Conference USA (C-USA) Championship, Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl Offensive MVP, and first-team C-USA honors throughout his time at FAU.

Richard Pereira is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.