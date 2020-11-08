Former FAU men’s basketball player Carrington McCaskill arrested and charged with battery, charges have since been dropped

According to the police report, an altercation was found on the security cameras after two resident FAU students had reported blood being found in the hallway to the FAU Assistant Resident Education Coordinator.

Former FAU Men’s basketball player Carrington McCaskill was arrested and charged with Simple Battery (Dating Violence) by FAU Police on Oct. 11. Simple Battery is a first-degree misdemeanor under Florida law. The case had since been “disposed” on Oct. 29.

McCaskill was to face a hearing on Nov. 9, but it had since been canceled. The case is closed and the charges have been dropped according to the Palm Beach County Clerk of Court. They wouldn’t disclose the reasons as to why the charges were dropped.

According to the police report, the sophomore forward got into an altercation with his girlfriend on the fourth floor of Innovation Village Apartments South at approximately 2:47 p.m.

The altercation was caught on the security cameras after two resident FAU students reported blood being found in the hallway to the FAU Assistant Resident Education Coordinator.

“McCaskill is later seen physically grabbing [his girlfriend] and picking her up by her underarm(s),” says the police report. “[His girlfriend] is then seen walking away from the door down the hallway when McCaskill is then seen chasing after her. As McCaskill catches up to her, [his girlfriend] turns around to which McCaskill grabs her and throws her to the floor.”

According to the police report, McCaskill’s girlfriend “appeared to be dazed” after the throw and she had suffered a cut to her hand.

According to FAU Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations Andy Seeley, McCaskill hadn’t participated in team activity since Sept. 28 due to personal reasons and was removed from the roster on Oct. 12 under team rules and policies.

McCaskill appeared in five games for the Owls’ last season, averaging six minutes per game.

Colby Guy is the Features Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @thatguycolbs.