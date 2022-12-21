Federal judge sentences former FAU student to 24 years in prison

Shawn Outler must serve 24 years in prison after his on campus arrest.

Content warning: This article contains information pertaining to child pornography.

On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced former FAU student Shawn Outler to prison for production and possession of child pornography after his arrest last March.

After his arrest, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida released a 16-page document outlining his offenses.

In September, Outler agreed to a plea deal in which the courts would drop other federal charges if the remaining two charges of production of material containing visual depictions of sexual exploitation of minors stood.

According to the sentencing document, Outler pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and will spend 292 months, more than 24 years in a Florida or Georgia prison.

After his release, Outler must undergo 25 years of supervision by a probation officer and register as a sex offender.

Outler may not own a computer unless the courts approve one for employment purposes. Any device in Outler’s possession is also subject to random searches and copying of data, at Outler’s expense. He also must fund any monitoring software installed on his devices.

The court has barred Outler from having contact with anyone under the age of 18, and he must undergo court appointed mental health treatment and may not be in possession of any sexually explicit content.

