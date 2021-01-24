FAU Police Blotter Recap: Week of January 17th

Here is a recap of all of the crimes committed on campus during the week of Jan. 17.

The FAU Police Department has a police blotter on its website that tracks all of the incidents on campus. Each of them includes information like the date of the incident, date the incident was reported, time, location, case number, and the status of the case number.

If an incident is closed, that means the court is complete with a case or dismissed the case. In the occurence that the incident is active, that means the court is still investigating the case.

*Sunday January 17th*

Incident: Suspicious Person

Case Number: 21-0020

Time: 10:51 a.m.

Location: Research Facility I-Jupiter Campus

Status: CLOSED

Incident: Possession of Marjuana Under 20 grams, Narcotics Equipment, and Medical Response

Case Number: 21-0021

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: 70W Indian Rivers Towers West-Boca Raton

Status: CLOSED-Student Referral

*Monday January 18th*

Incident: Trespass Warning

Case Number: 21-0022

Time: 12:33 a.m.

Location: Boca Raton-Other Campus Location

Status: CLOSED

Incident: Suspicious Vehicle, Assist Other Department/Agency, and Recovered Stolen Property

Case Number: 21-0023

Time: 4:23 p.m.

Location: 3731 FAU Blvd- Boca Raton

Status: CLOSED

* Tuesday January 19th*

Incident: Property Damage

Case Number: 21-0024

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Florida Power and Light Glades Sub-Boca Raton

Status: CLOSED

Incident: Medical Response

Case Number: 21-0025

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: Sea Tech Building- Sea Tech

Status: CLOSED

Incident: Threats-Extortion

Case Number: 21-0029

Time: 2:51 p.m.

Location: 102-Parliament Hall-Boca Raton

Status: ACTIVE

Incident: Hit and Run

Case Number: 21-0027

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Lot 77 Resident-Jupiter

Status: CLOSED

*Wednesday January 20*

Incident: Suspicious Incident

Case Number: 21-0030

Time: 10:42 a.m.

Location: Boca Raton-Other Campus Location

Status: CLOSED

*Thursday January 21*

No incidents occurred or were reported on this day

*Friday January 22*

Incident: Trespass Warning and Suspicious Incident

Case Number: 21-0031

Time: 1:40 a.m.

Location: Lot 3 Administration Building-Boca Raton

Status: CLOSED

Incident: Welfare Check

Case Number: 21-0033

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: 99 Innovation Village Apartments South- Boca Raton

Status: CLOSED

Natalia Ribeiro is a News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this story or other stories, email her at [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99