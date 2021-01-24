FAU Police Blotter Recap: Week of January 17th
Here is a recap of all of the crimes committed on campus during the week of Jan. 17.
January 24, 2021
The FAU Police Department has a police blotter on its website that tracks all of the incidents on campus. Each of them includes information like the date of the incident, date the incident was reported, time, location, case number, and the status of the case number.
If an incident is closed, that means the court is complete with a case or dismissed the case. In the occurence that the incident is active, that means the court is still investigating the case.
*Sunday January 17th*
Incident: Suspicious Person
Case Number: 21-0020
Time: 10:51 a.m.
Location: Research Facility I-Jupiter Campus
Status: CLOSED
Incident: Possession of Marjuana Under 20 grams, Narcotics Equipment, and Medical Response
Case Number: 21-0021
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: 70W Indian Rivers Towers West-Boca Raton
Status: CLOSED-Student Referral
*Monday January 18th*
Incident: Trespass Warning
Case Number: 21-0022
Time: 12:33 a.m.
Location: Boca Raton-Other Campus Location
Status: CLOSED
Incident: Suspicious Vehicle, Assist Other Department/Agency, and Recovered Stolen Property
Case Number: 21-0023
Time: 4:23 p.m.
Location: 3731 FAU Blvd- Boca Raton
Status: CLOSED
* Tuesday January 19th*
Incident: Property Damage
Case Number: 21-0024
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Florida Power and Light Glades Sub-Boca Raton
Status: CLOSED
Incident: Medical Response
Case Number: 21-0025
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Sea Tech Building- Sea Tech
Status: CLOSED
Incident: Threats-Extortion
Case Number: 21-0029
Time: 2:51 p.m.
Location: 102-Parliament Hall-Boca Raton
Status: ACTIVE
Incident: Hit and Run
Case Number: 21-0027
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Lot 77 Resident-Jupiter
Status: CLOSED
*Wednesday January 20*
Incident: Suspicious Incident
Case Number: 21-0030
Time: 10:42 a.m.
Location: Boca Raton-Other Campus Location
Status: CLOSED
*Thursday January 21*
No incidents occurred or were reported on this day
*Friday January 22*
Incident: Trespass Warning and Suspicious Incident
Case Number: 21-0031
Time: 1:40 a.m.
Location: Lot 3 Administration Building-Boca Raton
Status: CLOSED
Incident: Welfare Check
Case Number: 21-0033
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: 99 Innovation Village Apartments South- Boca Raton
Status: CLOSED
Natalia Ribeiro is a News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this story or other stories, email her at [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99
