Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. General Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

Football: FAU lets go of two assistant coaches

How FAU Football is navigating the remainder of their season after firing two coaches after the team’s fourth consecutive loss.
FAU Athletics
Head coach Tom Herman commanding his team on the sidelines during FAU’s season opener against Monmouth University on Sept. 2, 2023. FAU won that game 42-20.
Angelina Martell, Contributing Writer
November 11, 2024

Florida Atlantic football’s (2-7, 0-5 AAC) head coach Tom Herman announced on Nov. 10 that the team would be letting go of Roc Bellantoni and Ed Warinner, two assistant coaches. 

The announcement was made following the team’s devastating 49-14 loss to East Carolina University (5-4, 3-2 AAC).  

Bellantoni has served as FAU’s defensive coordinator and linebacker coach since December 2022 and has taken to social media to express his gratitude for the team, saying he “walked out the building with [his] head held high.”

“I have the utmost respect for Roc and I want to thank him for his multiple stints at Florida Atlantic,” said Herman in a press release on Sunday. “But in order to move our program forward and create a new identity on defense, a change was needed.”

Warinner served as the team’s associate head coach and offensive line coach since February 2021.

“When Ed and I met, he expressed his interest in pursuing other opportunities at the end of the year,” said Herman. “We felt mutually it was best to go ahead and start that process now. I appreciate Ed and his contributions to our program and wish him all the best.”

Until new staff are hired, Herman has appointed Brandon Harris as the interim defensive coordinator, Jordan Helm as the interim linebackers coach and Kyle Chung as the interim offensive line coach.

Harris served as the team’s cornerback coach, Helm as a senior defensive analyst, and Chung as an offensive graduate assistant.

Many members of the team expressed their disagreement about the decisions made on behalf of the team and staff via social media

The Owls play their next away game at Temple University (2-7, 1-4 AAC) on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. 

Angelina Martell is a contributing sportswriter with the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or reach out on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, heading toward Florida from the Gulf of Mexico.
FAU shuts down campuses for Category 5 Hurricane Milton
Photo courtesy from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hurricane Helene shuts down all Florida Atlantic University campus operations
Courtesy of the Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee's website.
Presidential Search Committee announces Presidential search listening sessions, but questions remain unanswered
Presidential Search Committee members gather for their first fiscal year 2024-2025 meeting, held on July 24, 2024—screenshot courtesy of the committee’s meeting Zoom call.
FAU’s new presidential search committee aims for January 2025 candidate list
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAU's website.
BOT Chair Piero Bussani announces the new FAU Presidential Search Committee
Photo of Sowmya Gudla, courtesy of the GoFundMe page by Tarun Pagidipalli.
Police: Driver strikes and kills FAU alumna in Boca Raton
More in Football
FAU's defense stopping ECU on one of their drives on Nov. 7 where FAU lost 49-14.
Football: FAU battles injuries in their 49-14 loss against ECU, pulling them out of bowl game contention
FAU kicker Logan Lupo punting in the Owls' homecoming game against USF on Nov. 1.
Staff Predictions: Mixed expectations for a third FAU win
The Owls quarterback Cam Fancher receiving the snap during their homecoming game against USF on Nov. 1 where they lost 44-21.
Football: FAU loses to rival USF 44-21 ending homecoming week
FAU punting to the University of North Texas during their game on Oct. 12 where UNT won 41-37.
Staff Predictions: FAU to scrape together their third win against conference rivals USF
Bradin Bryant posing with his two children’s books with Linda Golian-Lui, PhD (right) and Alexis Broussard (left).
‘Booked’ and Busy: Brandin Bryant’s inspiring athlete-to-author journey
Top view of the FAU football field against Army West Point on Sept. 7, 2024. The game was dedicated as military appreciation day.
The University Press direct messaged 129 student-athletes asking if they’re politically engaged
More in Sports
FAU Women’s basketball team’s bench celebrating a three-point shot made in their home opener vs. Mercer
Women’s Basketball: Lady Owls come out on top against Mercer in their home opener, 58-48
FAU guard Niccolo Moretti passing against Coastal Georgia's defense in the Owls 99-49 win on Nov. 8.
Men’s Basketball: FAU put the lights out 99-49 over Coastal Georgia in their home opener
Assistant coach Isaiah Austin talking with special assistant to the head coach Obim Okeke at FAU's men's basketball practice.
How Marfan syndrome redirected a once-promising basketball star to coaching the FAU Basketball team
FAU guard Niccolo Moretti preparing to drive into the paint against ISU during the Owls 97-64 win on Nov. 4.
Men’s Basketball: FAU showcases their potential in 97-64 season opener win against Indiana State
Forward Tre Carroll dunking against Saint Leo University during their exhibition game on Oct. 26. Carroll was the Owls second leading scorer of the night with 21 points.
Men’s Basketball: Why four players and one coach continue to call Boca home
Guard Jada Moore finds a window to pass to a teammate. She ended up being one of the leading players of the game scoring a total of 17 points.
Women’s Basketball: FAU dominates in exhibition game against University of Fort Lauderdale Eagles 111-29