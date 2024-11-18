Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

2024 U.S. General Election
Football: FAU lets go of head coach Tom Herman after two years with program

How FAU Football is navigating the remainder of their season after firing two coaches after the team’s fourth consecutive loss.
Erika Fletcher
Former head coach Tom Herman coaching during FAU’s spring game in 2024.
Angelina Martell, Staff Writer
November 18, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released. 

Florida Atlantic football’s (2-8, 0-6 AAC) head coach Tom Herman has been let go from the team, per an X (Twitter) post from Owls247

Katrina McCormack, the associate athletic director for communications, confirmed the statement on Nov. 18 at 1:53 p.m. in a text message.

After coming off a disappointing overtime loss to Temple University (3-7, 2-4 AAC) on Saturday, Nov. 16, FAU recorded its fifth consecutive loss and its sixth in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) schedule. The Owls remain ranked last in the conference. 

It has been just over one week since FAU football also fired two of their assistant coaches, Roc Bellantoni and Ed Warinner. Bellantoni served as FAU’s defensive coordinator and linebacker coach from December 2022 and Warriner as the team’s associate head coach and offensive line coach from February 2021.

During his time at FAU, Herman had a record of 6-16. Herman has three years remaining on his contract with the Owls and is expected to be owed $4.1 million from FAU, according to sports reporter Pete Nakos. He also said Herman has been working to find a Power 4 offensive coordinator job.

While two seasons as a head coach is not very long, this is not FAU’s shortest tenure for a head football coach; Brian Wright coached for just one season at FAU in 2013 before being released. 

FAU football has named Chad Lunsford as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Lunsford has previous head-coaching experience at Georgia Southern University and was FAU’s special teams coordinator, tight ends coach and assistant head coach. 

Angelina Martell is a staff sportswriter with the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or reach out on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

Erika Fletcher
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a senior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.