FAU Football: Previewing the Wide Receivers

There are currently 13 players competing for the starting position.

After recovering a pass from his quarterback, LaJohntay Wester (#1) runs down the field during the 2023 Spring Game.

With less than three months until the Owls’ 2023 season, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will look at the wide receivers.

Wide receivers are the primary recipients of passes from the quarterback and are one of the most valuable players on the offense.

The top two options at wide receiver are junior LaJohntay Wester and redshirt senior Je’Quan Burton.

Last season, Wester had a career-best 719 receiving yards on 62 receptions, eight of which made it to the end zone, also a career-best. He also made his presence felt on the ground, rushing for a total of 162 yards and returning 14 punts for 136 yards.

Burton is another viable option after making his impact felt last season. He caught 33 passes for 517 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Though not seeing much action last season, and not playing the year prior, redshirt senior BJ Alexander is looking to be a key factor in offensive coordinator Charlie Frye’s offensive scheme next season. Alexander only had six receptions for 55 yards and zero touchdowns in the 2020 season.

Another versatile player at the receiver position who saw the field last season is redshirt junior Javion Posey. Last season Posey caught five passes for 64 yards and rushed a total of four times for 15 yards. Not only that, Posey has made an impact on special teams, tallying up two solo tackles and one assisted.

Redshirt sophomore Tony Johnson had 258 receiving yards on 23 catches for three touchdowns last season. Johnson also had a total of seven tackles on defense.

Another player competing for the top position is sophomore Jayshon Platt. Platt had seven receptions for 135 yards and no touchdowns. Platt only played one snap on special teams, making one tackle.

The Owls’ wide receiver room has several returners yet to see the field that will be looking to make an impact—junior Jymetre Hester, redshirt sophomore A’ceon Cobb, and redshirt freshmen Donovan Giles and Omari Hayes.

The newest additions to the receiver room are freshmen A.J. Jenkins from Dillard High School and Jabari Smith Jr. from Jones High School. Both freshmen are looking to make an impact on the Owls’ roster and see the field this upcoming season.

Another recent arrival is junior Devin Price, transfer from Texas A&M University. With the Aggies, Price had four receptions for 52 yards.

With multiple losses to the transfer portal, there is production to be made up for in the wide receiver room, and right now it looks like Wester and Burton will be sharing the majority of snaps. But don’t be surprised to see any of the other receivers making an impact on the Owls offense and special teams.

