FAU Football: Previewing the Tight Ends

Nine players are currently competing for the first-string spot

University Press stock photo of tight end John Mitchell with the FAU football team at the season-opener against the University of Florida on Sept. 4, 2021.

With the Owls’ season-opener on the way, the University Press will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will focus on the tight ends.

The tight end can be described as the most versatile player on the field as their main focus is to play the role of a wide receiver and an offensive linemen, creating opportunities for running or passing plays for the offense.

The tight end position is up for grabs since FAU has brought in a lot of new talent in that depth this past offseason.

Redshirt junior Carter Boatwright enters the 2023 season as a great candidate for one of the first-string spots. Boatwright joined the Owls in the summer of 2022, and played in nine games catching four passes for 33 yards.

Sophomore Wyatt Sullivan is another tight end who joined in the summer of 2022. He didn’t get a lot of reps last season but he still is looking to contribute in the 2023 season.

University of Oklahoma transfer junior Jackson Sumlin joined the team in January of 2023. He played 11 games as a freshman for the Sooners in 2021 but did not see any action in the entire 2022 season.

Freshman Bridger Koby joined the team in January of 2023. He is joining the Owls straight from Merritt Island High School in Merritt Island, Florida.

Senior Marvin Landy joined FAU in the summer of 2022 after transferring from Tarleton State University, where he played two years into his collegiate career. He played 12 games with the Owls last season, where he caught two passes for 35 yards.

Redshirt sophomore Kahlil Brantley previously played for the University of Miami before joining Florida Atlantic in the spring of 2023. In the 2022 season opener for Miami, he started against Bethune-Cookman University, catching one pass for eight yards in victory.

Redshirt freshman Elijah Brown joined the Owls following the spring 2023 semester at the University of Alabama. During the 2022 season, Brown didn’t see action with Alabama which led to his redshirt after the end of the season. In high school, Brown was ranked as a four-star prospect, who was talented at making plays in the passing game while also being a proven run blocker.

Freshman Fin Jones from Venice, Florida committed to FAU this year, coming straight from high school. Jones caught three passes for 186 yards, with all catches reaching the end zone all in his senior year, his only year he played varsity.

Freshman Zeke Moore joined the Owls after graduating from Roswell High School this year, where he caught 63 passes for 825 yards in his career. He had seven total touchdowns, all being receiving touchdowns.

With the new additions to the depth chart for the Owls, there are many options to choose from to hopefully improve on a position that was lacking during the 2022 season.

Jahsheem Benjamin is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @JBenzzofficial