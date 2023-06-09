FAU Football: Previewing the Running Backs

There are seven running backs currently battling for the starting position.

After getting handed the ball, running back Larry McCammon III (#3) tries to get past the UAB defense.

With the Owls’ season-opener kicking off in less than 3 months, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will focus on the running backs.

Running backs emphasize heavily on receiving handoffs from the quarterbacks, blocking opposing defenders, and lining up as a receiver to catch passes.

The frontrunner to earning the starting job is senior Larry McCammon III. The Hoover High School (AL) graduate was an offensive weapon for the Owls last season, rushing for 1,004 yards on 194 attempts and scoring seven touchdowns. McCammon replaced former starter Johnny Ford in the beginning of the season and had the majority of the running back snaps. McCammon was not only reliable in the run game but also receiving. He also caught 15 passes from last year’s starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Another contender for the starting running back position is graduate transfer Kobe Lewis. The former Purdue University Boilermaker transferred to FAU in January after taking 43 carries for 146 rushing yards last season in his only year there. Lewis was also available as a receiver, catching seven passes for 56 yards. He has also proven to be valuable on special teams, having returned six kickoffs for a total of 92 yards at Purdue.

Redshirt sophomore Zuberi Mobley is another option at the starting running back position. The former Northwestern University Wildcat was the second option behind McCammon last season and had 534 rush yards on 101 carries for three touchdowns.

Mobley also proved valuable as a receiver out of the backfield, catching seven passes for 60 yards and scoring a touchdown.

During the Owls’ September game against Southeastern Louisiana University, senior Robert Armes, who could see some carries this season, had two carries for 16 yards.

The newest Owls to the team are freshmen, and former St. Thomas Aquinas High School teammates, Gemari Sands and Xavier Terrell; as well as redshirt freshman Keyvon Walker. All three are hoping to have an opportunity in Tom Herman’s playbook next season.

The only loss to the running back room is junior Marvin Scott III, who entered the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports. Scott had 18 rushes for 80 yards last season.

With a new head coach, a returning running back coach, and a new conference, there is plenty of opportunity for every position, especially the run game. It will only be a matter of time before it is confirmed who will earn the starting running back position. While the favorite is last year’s starter and leading rusher Larry McCammon III, expect to see players like Lewis, Mobley, or even the freshmen get snaps on the field in the fall.

