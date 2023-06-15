FAU Football: Previewing the Punters

With the Owls being less than three months away from their season opener, the UP will get some insight on each position on the roster. Today, we will focus primarily on the punters.

A punter is a special teams player who receives the snapped ball directly from the line of scrimmage and then punts (kicks) the football to the opposing team so as to limit any field position advantage. Their main goal is to back up opposing offenses’ starting line of scrimmage so scoring is much more difficult.

Sophomore Carter Davis transferred the Owls last summer from New Mexico Military Institute and held down the starting job for much of the season. Davis managed kickoffs and punts for the team, totalling just over 60 punts for the Owls in the 2022 season. His season resulted in a total of 3,658 total yards with an average of 60 yards a punt and 29 total touchbacks and just four punts that resulted in a touchback.. Davis was also called on for some extra point duties, knocking down all seven of his attempts, even drilling a 47- yard field goal in the season closing loss over Western Kentucky University.

Joining Davis on the depth chart is redshirt sophomore Morgan Suarez. Although Suarez primarily serves field goal and extra point duties for the Owls, his number will be called barring an injury to Davis.

Following Suarez is redshirt freshman Kyler Robbins. Although his use on the Owls is up in the air as of now, he will look to make a name for himself on special teams and, like Suarez, will be prepared if his number is ever called.

Davis’ versatility on special teams is a much needed trait that will hopefully play a huge role on the Owls special teams unit. As of now, it seems head coach Tom Herman will be leaning on Davis to start on special teams for the second consecutive year.

Thomas Mendez is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Instagram @tmendezz.b.