FAU Football: Previewing the Outside Linebackers

With the Owls’ season-opener being less than two months away, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will look at the outside linebacker position.

Outside linebacker is usually a dynamic position, especially in the modern era of football.

The likely starter will be sophomore Jaylen Wester, who notched 30 solo tackles and 58 total tackles in his 2022 collegiate football debut. He recorded a game/career high 13 tackles in the teams final meeting of the year against Western Kentucky University. Coach Herman might look for him to be a leader for incoming freshmen and continue to lead the Owls at linebacker.

Next to Wester is Courtney McBride. McBride recorded 29 total tackles in 2022, including a career-high six tackles for loss on the year. He is entering his junior year and looks to fulfill his role as outside linebacker for the Owls.

Morven Joseph also returned to Paradise for his junior year. Joseph was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, and committed to University of Tennessee where he had a slower start to his college career. Joseph transferred to FAU and has sparked something in the Owls defensive unit, where he recorded 31 total tackles and one sack for the Owls in his 2022 season. He looks to start for the second straight year.

Looking down the depth chart are redshirt seniors Xavier Peters and Tre Jackson.

Peters was ranked the 5th best player in Ohio coming out of high school and has been a great addition to the Owls when his number was called. Jackson is returning for his fourth year with FAU and recorded his first turnover last year. He is looking to help the Owls in any way he can in the 2023 season.

The latest addition to the outside linebacker position for the Owls is redshirt freshman Rhys McDonald. McDonald joined FAU in 2022 coming out of high school. McDonald will look to get an opportunity to play for the Owls, a team that is revamping and looking new heading into the American Athletic Conference.

Thomas Mendez is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Instagram @tmendezz.b.