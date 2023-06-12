FAU Football: Previewing the Offensive Line

Multiple losses to the offensive line in the offseason will leave opportunity for new additions to step in come fall.

With the Owls’ season-opener kicking off in less than three months, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will focus on the offensive line.

The offensive line is tasked with blocking opposing defenders for the rest of the offense. In the run game, their blocks create space for the ball carrier to get through the defense. In the passing game, they slow down the oncoming defensive line long enough for the quarterback to get the ball out.

On paper, the offensive line was one of the Owls’ more productive units last season. FAU allowed the third least sacks in Conference USA (14) last season; and that same offensive line paved the way for a 1,000-yard rushing season for running back Larry McCammon III.

Though they will lose the production of Brendan Bordner, who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, they are retaining the needed veteran presence of redshirt seniors Chaz Neal and Marquice Robinson. Neal is a proven asset, starting all 12 games at right tackle last season, while Robinson drew 10 starts at the right guard spot.

Also returning will be redshirt juniors Dorian Hinton and Kamaar Bell. Hinton started in 10 games last season, while Bell was in and out of the rotation with five starts.

The Owls also will also be returning some redshirt junior Deshawn Richardson and junior Andre Lamas, who’ve been in the rotation, but will be looking for a larger role come fall. They’ll also have returning options in junior Alex Atcavage and redshirt freshmen Okino King and Michael Unis.

Some of the Owls’ newest additions come to the offensive line in redshirt sophomore Woody Jean and junior Wallace Unamba. Jean spent three seasons without seeing the field at the University of Arizona before transferring to FAU in January, while Unamba earned junior college All-American honors last season at Kilgore Community College before also making the move to FAU.

True freshmen Jordan Church and Ovie Dubre will also be joining the unit and looking to fight for a starting spot. Church was a three-star prospect and the 85th ranked interior offensive lineman in the country coming out of IMG Academy, according to 247 Sports. Meanwhile, Dubre, also a three-star, was the 138th ranked interior offensive lineman.

Though returners like Neal and Robinson should be expected to fill some of the starting spots, there will be plenty of opportunities for new faces to earn playing time as new offensive coordinator Charlie Frye retools the offense.

Cameron Priester is the Editor-at-large for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron