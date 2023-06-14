FAU Football: Previewing the Long Snappers

There are currently two long snappers both competing for the starting position.

With the Owls less than three months away from their season opener, the UP will get some insight on each position on the roster. Today, we will focus primarily on the long snappers.

Long snappers are responsible for snapping the football from long distances. They are involved in punts, field goals, and extra point conversions.

Last year’s starter, redshirt junior Nicholas Marino provided another efficient year and will look to continue his consistent long snapping duties in 2023. For the second year in a row, Marino earned Honorable Mention All-C-USA for his needed role on special teams for the Owls. Marino will look to be the starter for the fourth consecutive year.

Following Marino in the depth chart is redshirt sophomore Tanner Coad. Coad worked as a long snapper and center for the Admiral Farragut Academy Blue Jackets in high school, so his experience will be needed whenever his name gets called. He’s been with the team since 2020, but he has yet to provide a snap for the team. He will be the first option provided if an injury occurs to Marino.

While there haven’t been any new additions to the position, it looks like Marino will retain his starting position.

