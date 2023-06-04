FAU Football: Previewing the Kickers

Kicker Morgan Suarez (#38) kicking an extra point in a game against University of Alabama at Birmingham last year.

With the Owls’ season-opener on the way, the University Press will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will focus on the kickers.

The purpose of the kicker is to kick field goals and extra points for the team.

Redshirt sophomore Morgan Suarez is projected to be a great fit for the first-string position heading into the 2023 season. Suarez has been a part of the Owls’ squad since 2020 and has put up a solid resume in his three seasons with the team. In 13 career games played he’s gone 11-15 on field goal attempts.

Sophomore Carter Davis comes into the season as another viable candidate for the first-string position. During his freshman year with the Owls, Davis averaged 64.2 yards per kick with 4-of-5 kickoffs resulting in touchbacks, tallying 321 yards on five kicks. He also went 1-of-2 kicking field goals with his longest field goal being 47 yards.

Redshirt Junior Logan Lupo looks to make his mark as well after transferring to FAU from the University of Louisville back in 2021. In 2021, he worked with the Owls but didn’t get the action that he was getting in Louisville. In 2022, he began to get in-game reps. In the game against University of North Texas, each of the five kickoffs he completed were returned for a total of 81 yards, an average of 16.2 yards per return.

Redshirt freshman Kyler Robbins joined the Owls in the summer of 2022 after graduating Michael Perry at Union County High School in Blairsville, Georgia. During his high school days, he was a two-time Region Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

With some new additions and veteran Owls looking to step up, the Owls look to improve in a position that needs to fill the holes in.

Jahsheem Benjamin is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @JBenzzofficial