FAU Football: Previewing the Defensive Backs

The defensive back room will be returning Daemon Hill and Michael Antoine Jr., both of whom appeared in 11 of the Owls’ games last season.

With the Owls season opener less than three months away, the UP will give some insight on each position on the roster. Today, we will focus on the defensive ends.

Defensive backs consist of the safety and cornerback positions, or sometimes an extra defensive back on the field, referred to as a “nickel.” They are responsible for defending against the pass, along with being the last line of defense in the run game.

Leading the group with the most experience, and most likely seeing the starting reps are juniors Daemon Hill and Michael Antoine Jr.

After transferring from Central Michigan University, Hill tallied 36 total tackles and a single tackle for loss in 2022. For Antoine, last season was his first with the Owls after transferring from Iowa State University, and he made his presence felt. In 11 games, he recorded 25 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and recovered two fumbles.

Returning with them will be redshirt sophomore Dai’Sean Stevens, junior Courtney Lamas-Lanier and senior John Wester Sr.—all of which were on the roster last season but did not see the field.

New to the roster are junior Jalen Huff and graduate Jarron Morris, both of whom transferred to FAU this offseason. Huff saw limited action while playing at Georgia Tech University, tallying a career-high six total tackles as sophomore in 2021. Meanwhile, Morris, a transfer from Texas State University, earned Second Team All-Sun Belt honors his sophomore season with Bobcats, before going for 32 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception as a senior last season.

Hill and Antoine’s production during valuable playing time should earn them some of the early reps, but some of the new faces still could look to make an impact after doping so elsewhere

