Football: Casey Thompson commits to FAU

Nebraska’s Casey Thompson (11) drops back to pass during the game against Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska | Evan Dondlinger (Courtesy of The Daily Nebraskan)

On Wednesday, it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that University of Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has committed to FAU after visiting numerous universities.

Thompson played with FAU head coach Tom Herman when both were at the University of Texas at Austin in 2019. The Longhorns were ranked 25th in the nation and won the Alamo Bowl against the University of Utah, ranked 11th. Thompson saw limited action early in his career but started in 10 games as a junior in 2021 until he transferred to the University of Nebraska in 2022 where he was named starter. In 2021, he led the Big 12 Conference in touchdowns.

Playing with the Cornhuskers, Thompson threw for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns, completing 63.1% of his passes. He also ran for five touchdowns.

Thompson was named as one of the best available quarterbacks in the transfer portal. He is among several new players in the quarterback room with valuable playing experience, alongside junior Daniel Richardson who transferred from Central Michigan University.

Thompson will be playing his sixth and final season of eligibility with FAU, who’ll be playing in the American Athletic Conference next football season, a conference that Coach Herman has experience in when he coached for the University of Houston in 2015.

