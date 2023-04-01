Owls’ run ends in 72-71 loss to San Diego State in Final Four

On Saturday night, FAU fell 72-71 to the San Diego State Aztecs in the Final Four, ending the Owls’ historic run through the NCAA Tournament.

Sophomore guard Alijah Martin throws down a dunk against San Diego State in the Final Four on April 1, 2023.

HOUSTON – After a historic run through the NCAA Tournament, including three upset victories to become the first 9-seed to advance past the regional rounds, the Owls story will end in the Final Four.

FAU men’s basketball fell 72-71 in the national semifinal to the San Diego State University Aztecs Saturday night in NRG Stadium, ending arguably the most successful season in FAU athletics’ history.

The 1-point loss sends the Aztecs to the National Championship on Monday, where they’ll meet the winner of the Final Four matchup between the University of Connecticut Huskies University of Miami Hurricanes.

Now, after fielding the best overall record in the country, their first C-USA Championship, and a Final Four appearance, the Owls now enter an offseason that could be headlined by roster turnover.

Primarily composed of underclassmen, a majority of the Owls’ roster could opt to return, and look to make another run through the tournament. However, head coach Dusty May acknowledged after the Owls’ Elite 8 victory over Kansas State, that some of his players were actively being recruited by other schools through the transfer portal.

Regardless of what happens to the roster, FAU has their head coach for the near future. On Thursday, it was announced that May would be signing a multiyear contract extension worth north of $1 million annually.

Despite the gut-wrenching finish, this season will forever be marked as one the greatest in school history. But now with their star head coach set for the near future, it could be the primitive stages of a burgeoning new power in college basketball.

Cameron Priester is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron