Men’s Basketball: Alijah Martin Declares for NBA Draft

Sophomore guard Alijah Martin announced via Instagram Sunday night that he will be entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

Alijah Martin with a slam dunk on Lynn opening night of the season.

On Sunday night, sophomore guard Alijah Martin announced via Instagram that he would be declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

“After speaking with my family and Coach May, I want to announce that I am entering the 2023 NBA Draft while preserving my college eligibility,” read the announcement.

Martin is looking to become the first Owl in program history to be selected in the NBA Draft, but committed to returning to FAU if he chooses to withdraw.

“I am looking forward to receiving feedback from the NBA and am 100% committed to coming back to FAU to continue our quest for a National Championship if I decide not to stay in the draft.”

If this is the end of Martin’s career as an Owl, he has built quite the resume over the past 3 years.

Some of that includes two all-conference selections and the title of 2023 C-USA Most Valuable Player.

The Summit, Mississippi native averaged 13.4 points this past season, and his contributions during the Owls’ trip to the Final Four earned him a spot on the East All-Region Team.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Jahsheem Benjamin is a contributing writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @JBenzzofficial