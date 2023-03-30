Men’s Basketball: Where to watch the Owls in the Final Four
Here is a list of watch parties for the Florida Atlantic Owls’ first Final Four in program history.
March 30, 2023
On Saturday, April 1 the Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3, 18-2 C-USA) will face the San Diego State University Aztecs (31-6, 15-3 MWC) in the first Final Four appearance for both programs. The Owls won the East Region of the bracket, and are the first 9-seed to make the Final Four since 2013. Meanwhile the Aztecs won the South Region of the bracket becoming the first Mountain West Conference team to advance past the regional rounds.
The game will be televised on CBS at 6:09 p.m. EST from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
While the Owls will know where they will be on April 1, some students may not know where to watch the game. Here is a list of watch parties both on and off campus that students can attend:
On-Campus Watch Parties
- Barry Kaye Auditorium in the Student Union on the Boca Raton campus
- Hillel on the Boca Raton campus
Off-Campus Watch Parties
- Biergarten, 309 Via De Palmas #90, Boca Raton, Florida, 33432
- Irishmen, 1745 NW Boca Raton Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida, 33432
- *Only for ages 21 and up
- Hooters, 2240 NW 19th St. Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton, Florida, 33431
- Stadium Grill, 1203 Town Center Dr, Jupiter, Florida, 33458
- Duffy’s Sports Grill, 21212 St. Andrews Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida, 33433
- Duffy’s Sports Grill, 20465 State Road 7 Ste 7, Boca Raton, Florida, 33498
- Millers’ Ale House, West Boca 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, Florida, 33431
- Bru’s Room Sports Grill, 35 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, Florida, 33444
- Bru’s Room Sports Grill, 1333 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, Florida, 33426-3312
- Bru’s Room Sports Grill, 1000 N University Dr, Coral Springs, Florida, 33071-6624
Maddox Greenberg is the Business Manager for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Facebook @maddox greenberg.