Men’s Basketball: Where to watch the Owls in the Final Four

Here is a list of watch parties for the Florida Atlantic Owls’ first Final Four in program history.

FAU Students and fans storm the Barry Kaye auditorium stage after another victory in March madness, locking our spot in the final four.

On Saturday, April 1 the Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3, 18-2 C-USA) will face the San Diego State University Aztecs (31-6, 15-3 MWC) in the first Final Four appearance for both programs. The Owls won the East Region of the bracket, and are the first 9-seed to make the Final Four since 2013. Meanwhile the Aztecs won the South Region of the bracket becoming the first Mountain West Conference team to advance past the regional rounds.

The game will be televised on CBS at 6:09 p.m. EST from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

While the Owls will know where they will be on April 1, some students may not know where to watch the game. Here is a list of watch parties both on and off campus that students can attend:

On-Campus Watch Parties

Barry Kaye Auditorium in the Student Union on the Boca Raton campus

Hillel on the Boca Raton campus

Off-Campus Watch Parties

Biergarten, 309 Via De Palmas #90, Boca Raton, Florida, 33432

Irishmen, 1745 NW Boca Raton Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida, 33432 *Only for ages 21 and up

Hooters, 2240 NW 19th St. Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton, Florida, 33431

Stadium Grill, 1203 Town Center Dr, Jupiter, Florida, 33458

Duffy’s Sports Grill, 21212 St. Andrews Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida, 33433

Duffy’s Sports Grill, 20465 State Road 7 Ste 7, Boca Raton, Florida, 33498

Millers’ Ale House, West Boca 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, Florida, 33431

Bru’s Room Sports Grill, 35 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, Florida, 33444

Bru’s Room Sports Grill, 1333 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, Florida, 33426-3312

Bru’s Room Sports Grill, 1000 N University Dr, Coral Springs, Florida, 33071-6624

Maddox Greenberg is the Business Manager for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Facebook @maddox greenberg.