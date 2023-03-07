Men’s Basketball: Owls rake in C-USA postseason awards

Dusty May earned coach of the year, and three Owls earned all conference honors as Conference USA released their postseason awards on Monday.

Head coach Dusty May and the FAU men’s basketball team after wining the C-USA regular season championship on Feb. 25, 2023.

On Tuesday, Conference USA (C-USA) released their postseason awards, and several Owls were recognized for their contribution to FAU’s program record 28-3 season.

Head coach Dusty May received the Gene Bartow Coach of the Year honor after notching his fifth consecutive winning season at FAU, leading them to their first C-USA regular season title.

The Owls were polled to finish fifth in the conference’s preseason poll. However, under May’s guidance they’ve earned the #1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament and are being projected as high as an eighth seed for the NCAA Tournament. On Tuesday, May was also named as a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award.

Sophomore guard Johnell Davis earned first team all-conference honors and the Sixth Player of the Year award for his breakout season.

After averaging 4.5 points per game last season as a second-year freshman, Davis has burgeoned into one of the Owls’ premier scoring threats. Despite coming off of the bench for 16 of their 20 conference matchups, the Gary, Indiana native is FAU’s leading scorer averaging 13.2 points per game.

Davis’ improvements were on full display when he dropped a career-high 36 points in their Jan. 5 victory over the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Also being named to the All-C-USA first team was sophomore guard Alijah Martin—his second consecutive season earning a postseason honor.

An early season injury that sidelined him for three games didn’t stop Martin from fulfilling the preseason recognition he received. After earning preseason all-conference honors, Martin is averaging 12.6 points per game and has been the Owls’ leading scorer in nine games this season.

Sophomore center Vladislav Goldin earned third team all conference honors for his work dominance around the rim this past season.

FAU has found much success in their “small ball” approach that’s centered around their ability to shoot from behind the arc, however, the 7-foot Russian has found success as the Owls’ primary paint presence. Goldin is averaging a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game and 10.2

points per game, which ranks him third amongst FAU’s leading scorers.

There won’t be much time to bask in these postseason honors as the Owls prepare to travel to Frisco, Texas for the C-USA Championship Tournament, which will be held from March 8-11 at the Ford Center.

After a first round bye, which they secured as the #1 seed, FAU will take on the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Western Kentucky University and University of Texas at El Paso in the quarterfinal on Thursday. The game is scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 pm and will be broadcast by ESPN+.

Cameron Priester is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron