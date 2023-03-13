Men’s Basketball: FAU to face Memphis in first round of NCAA Tournament

FAU claimed the 9-seed in the Eastern Region, the highest seed the Owls have ever held entering March Madness.

Guard Michael Forrest calls up a play to help them get going on offense as they fall behind Middle Tennessee during the first half on Jan. 26, 2023.

After winning the Conference USA Championship game on Saturday against University of Alabama-Birmingham, Florida Atlantic has earned a spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, or ‘“March Madness”. The last time the Owls were in March Madness was back in 2002 and were ranked 15th seed, losing 86-78 to 2-seed University of Alabama in the opening round.

On Selection Sunday, the Owls and FAU fans gathered at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, as it was revealed as they had earned the 9-seed in the East region.

This slates the Owls to take on the 8-seed University of Memphis Tigers (26-8, 13-5 AAC). Memphis defeated 1-seed University of Houston Cougars 75-65 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championship on Sunday. Senior guard Kendric Davis put up 31-points, while senior forward Deandre Williams led the team in rebounds with 13.

The matchup will serve as a preview for several matchups in the years to come, as FAU will be heading to the AAC at the end of this season.

Heading into Selection Sunday, FAU held a resume of an undefeated home record, finishing the season 31-3 overall. Under head coach Dusty May, the Owls have never had a losing season.

FAU’s first March Madness appearance in over 20 years will be on Friday, March 17, at 9:20 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of the first round matchup between 1-seed Purdue University and either Texas Southern University or Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Maddox Greenberg is the Business Manager for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Facebook @maddox greenberg.