Men’s Basketball: FAU conquers conference rival Rice 103-74

The 29-point victory is the first of two road games the Owls will play to cap off the regular season.

Johnell Davis going in for a layup against UTEMP on Feb 25th 2023.

FAU men’s basketball (27-3, 17-2 C-USA) defeated the Rice University Owls (17-13, 8-11 C-USA) 103-74 on the road Thursday, marking FAU’s second victory over Rice this season. FAU entered the game on a three-game winning streak, while Rice was coming off back-to-back road losses.

FAU started the first half with a 9-0 scoring run before Rice’s junior guard Quincy Olivari sank a three-point jumper, assisted by Rice junior forward Max Fiedler. Sophomore guard Alijah Martin provided a three-pointer to extend FAU’s lead 15-6, before Rice freshman guard Mekhi Mason nailed a two-point jumper.

Senior guard Michael Forrest, who played his final home game last Saturday against University of Texas at El Paso, and junior guard Jalen Gaffney both made three-pointers to extend FAU’s lead to 14 midway through the first half. Rice’s junior guard Travis Evee answered later with a three-pointer of his own that moved the score to 28-15.

FAU went into halftime leading 57-28, which is the largest lead they’ve held at halftime all season. FAU was shooting 50% from three-point range and had three players (sophomore guard Johnell Davis, sophomore center Vladislav Goldin, and junior guard Bryan Greenlee) score in double figures at halftime. FAU had 20 rebounds in the first half compared to Rice’s 12.

Sophomore guard Cameron Sheffield made a corner three-pointer to open the second half, which sparked a 7-0 run for Rice.

Alijah Martin scored the first points in the second half for FAU with a layup, moving the score to 59-35.

Rice went on another 7-0 run later in the second half, before redshirt freshman guard Nicholas Boyd made a three pointer, improving FAU’s lead to 24.

With four minutes remaining in regulation, Boyd sank his fourth three-pointer of the night, putting the Owls ahead by 35.

FAU ultimately won 103-74 when the final buzzer sounded—the third time this season that the Owls have passed the 100-point mark.

FAU’s final matchup of the regular season will be against the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs at Ruston, LA on Saturday, March 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m and will be streamed on ESPN+.

