Head coach Dusty May to sign contract with FAU

Following the Owls’ historic run through the NCAA Tournament, FAU men’s basketball head coach Dusty May says he will be signing a long-term contract with Florida Atlantic University when this season concludes.

According to a report by CBS, May was contacted on behalf of several Power 5 programs, but decided to return to FAU where he’ll sign a contract worth more than $1 million annually.

This is May’s fifth season with the Owls, and the extension will keep him around for the near future, a decision he credited to the culture at FAU. Specifically, May attributes his team’s success to the “incredible” coaching staff and teamwork of the players.

“How they are on the court, you can’t fake it, how happy they are for their teammates’ success,” said May of his players.

Since he took over in 2018, the Owls have been on a continuous upward trend, winning 101 games in five seasons, after seven consecutive losing seasons before he arrived. Just this season alone, he’s led the Owls to an overall record of 35-3, which ranks as the best record in the NCAA.

The Owls not only qualified for March Madness for just the second time under May, but also advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history — there they’ll take on the San Diego State Aztecs in the national semifinal, with a trip to the national championship on the line.

Now with the Owls’ future in May’s hands, there may be nothing that stops their streak of success.

“The way he leads this program is incredible from a wins and losses perspective, but just as important is the culture he builds,” said FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White. “We’re so proud of our men’s basketball program and are extremely excited about the opportunity to have Dusty leading it into the future.”

Elisabeth Gaffney is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM her @elisabethgaff