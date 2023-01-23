Men’s Basketball: Owl rise to No. 21 in AP Top 25

Their rise in the rankings comes after the Owls extended their winning streak to 18 after Saturday.

The attention surrounding FAU Men’s Basketball (19-1, 9-0 C-USA) continues to grow, rising to the 21st spot in the lastest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon.

This comes a week after the Owls debuted in the AP Poll for the first time in program history at 24th last Monday.

“This recognition is a total credit to our players and their character, unselfishness and love for each other,” said head coach Dusty May. “This is a great honor, but to be honest, the best thing about our group is that they aren’t satisfied, and they still want to achieve a whole lot more.”

The Owls have since won three conference matchups, all on the road, extending their winning streak to 18 games—the second longest active winning streak in the nation.

Last Monday, they took down the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers (11-9, 3-6 C-USA) 76-62, due in part to a 16-point performance from sophomore guard Nicholas Boyd.

They then completed their three-game road trip by taking down the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (7-14, 1-9 C-USA) 83-64 on Thursday, and the University of Texas at El Paso Miners (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) 67-59 on Saturday.

Around halfway through the season, the Owls sit at the top of the C-USA, and are expected to compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. In his latest bracket prediction, Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz has the Owls taking the 11th seed in the East region.

The Owls’ next matchup will be against the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders on Thursday, Jan. 26. Tip-off from Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Cameron Priester is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron