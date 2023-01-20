Men’s Basketball: FAU continues to rise with a 83-64 win over UTSA

FAU propels its historic win streak to 17 as they remain undefeated against C-USA opponents, 8-0.

The #24 FAU Owls (18-1, 8-0 C-USA) continued their three-game road trip with an 83-64 win over Conference USA rival, the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8 C-USA).

“Credit to UTSA, they came out and threw the first punch in the second half,” said head coach Dusty May. “We only shot 10-of-31 from three, but I thought we had some great looks.”

The Owls went up early in the first half, taking a 9-4 lead until UTSA shortened the lead by three. FAU responded to everything UTSA did, taking advantage of several open looks from behind the arc with 19 three-point attempts in the first half.

Junior guard Brandon Weatherspoon was the first of four Owls to score double digits. The Canton, Miss., native scored 10 points in the first half, extending the Owls lead to 10 on a jump shot with 8:20 till the half.

Sophomore guard Alijah Martin was persistent with the ball, moving the ball down the court with authority. Martin came off the bench with 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Martin’s 11-points were the third best of the team.

After Martin missed a three-point attempt with a second remaining on the clock, the Owls went into halftime up 46-30.

Coming back from the half, UTSA started rolling, going on an eight-point scoring run to shorten FAU’s lead to 10.

Roadrunners’ senior forward Jacob Germany and freshman guard DJ Richards both led UTSA in scoring with 13-points each. Germany also accounted for a game-high of 11 rebounds while shooting 5-of-11 from the field.

Sophomore center Vladislav Goldin made a left-handed hook shot with 12:26 in the second half, which extended FAU’s lead back to 11. Later in the game, Goldin drew a foul and made one of his two free throw attempts, making his percentage from the foul line 75% on the season.

Despite the Roadrunners’ surge early in the second half, FAU went up by as much as 27.

FAU was great on both sides of the ball down the stretch, limiting UTSA to just 29.6% from the field in the second half to seal their 17th consecutive victory.

As a team, the Owls made 10 three-pointers while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Owls will temporarily remain in Texas before taking on the University of Texas-El Paso Miners (UTEP) (11-8, 4-4 C-USA) on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

