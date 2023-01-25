Gallery: FAU Owls outrun UTSA Roadrunners 81-66

Nicholas Windfelder
Aniya Hubbard goes for a layup against UTSA on Jan. 19, 2023. Aniya lead the scoring with 21 points against the Roadrunners.
Erika Fletcher and Nicholas WindfelderJanuary 25, 2023
Nicholas Windfelder is the lead photographer for University Press. He began his work in the spring of 2022 and became lead photographer in the following...
