FAU Football: Running back Larry McCammon III enters transfer portal

Larry McCammon III lines up for the next play on Oct. 29th, 2022.

The Owls’ offense will be losing a major contributor as starting running back, senior Larry McCammon III, has entered the transfer portal, first reported by On3 Sports.

McCammon’s decision comes on the heels of a breakout season. In 2022, the former three-star recruit rushed for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns, which earned him First Team All-C-USA Honors. He also contributed 15 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.

McCammon was immediately an asset to the Owls’ offense upon his arrival, as he rushed for 324 yards and seven touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019, which earned him a spot on the C-USA All-Freshman team.

After an impressive freshman campaign, McCammon slowed down considerably in 2020 and 2021.

In the shortened 2020 season, McCammon appeared in just two games and recorded 17 carries for 79 yards. In 2021, he played in 11 games and tallied 32 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown, before ultimately returning to previous form this season.

Even with McCammon’s departure, the Owls are still left with some proven contributors at the running back position, as redshirt sophomore Zuberi Mobley and redshirt senior Johnny Ford are expected to return next season.

In 2022, Mobley was a more than serviceable backup to McCammon, rushing for 534 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ford, who led the team in rushing yards a season ago, had 270 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns after missing the first four games of the season due to an injury.

With his decision, McCammon becomes the fifth Owl to enter the transfer portal this offseason, including defensive end Jaylen Joyner, who recently committed to the University of Memphis, and punter Riley Thompson who committed to Penn State University.

