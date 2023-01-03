FAU Football: Offensive lineman Brendan Bordner declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Graduate offensive lineman Brendan Bordner has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after one season with the Owls via Twitter.

“My time as a collegiate athlete has finally come to an end,” said Bordner in the statement announcing his decision. “Throughout my time at Rutgers and FAU, I have been fortunate to have some incredible teammates. From the first winter workout to the final whistle of our last game, they have pushed me to be my best and have always had my back.”

With his announcement, Bordner became the first Owl to officially declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, with multiple expected to follow suit.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Columbus, Ohio native arrived at FAU in January 2022 as a graduate transfer following four seasons at Rutgers University. Bordner began his career on the opposite side of the ball as a defensive lineman at Hilliard Bradley High School, where he was a consensus three-star recruit and ranked 35th as a prospect in the state of Ohio on Rivals.

Following three seasons on the defensive line for the Scarlet Knights, Bordner made a transition to the offensive line as a senior in 2020. After starting eight games in two seasons as an offensive lineman at Rutgers, Bordner opted to spend his final season of eligibility at FAU.

Bordner was a major contributor to the Owls’ offensive line in his lone season at FAU. He started in all 12 games, as he was stellar throughout the entire year. With him, FAU ranked third in Conference USA (C-USA) and 21st in the country in sacks allowed.

For his contributions, Bordner earned a spot on C-USA’s All-Conference Second Team. He was one of only three Owls to earn such honors this season.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 27, and end Saturday, April 29, in Kansas City, MO. ESPN will broadcast the event.

Cameron Priester is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron