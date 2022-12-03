Women’s Basketball: Owls get past Kennesaw State 67-59

Sofia Galeron looks to take a shot against Kennesaw State on Dec. 2, 2022.

FAU women’s basketball (5-1) extended their winning steak to four Friday night, taking down Kennesaw State University (1-5) 67-59 at home in Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

Kennesaw State took the early advantage, outscoring FAU 19-13 in the first quarter. They were aggressive on offense with 18 shots attempted compared to FAU’s 10.

FAU began turning the game around in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to one when halftime came around.

Defense became FAU’s strength to start the second half, limiting Kennesaw State to just nine points on 3-12 shooting from the field in the third quarter. This allowed the team to have a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Kennesaw State kept the score relatively close, but FAU pulled away with crucial shots from senior guard Alexa Zaph, graduate forward Sofia Galeron, and redshirt senior forward Janeta Rozentale in the final minutes.

Three players scored in double-digits for FAU. Galeron led the team in scoring with 17 points including five three-pointers, Zaph had 15 points on 6-8 shooting, and Rozentale got her fourth double-double this season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Kennesaw State did not see any of its players score over 10 points. Graduate guards Amani Johnson and Lyndsey Whilby were the only ones to reach the 10-point mark.

FAU continues its homestand with an encounter against Florida National University on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.