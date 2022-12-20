Women’s Basketball: Owls cruise past Chicago State 73-56

Senior forward Sofia Galeron led the Owls with 15 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes.

FAU women’s basketball (8-1) dominated the Chicago State University Cougars (0-15) 73-56 on Tuesday evening.

With the win, FAU extended its winning streak to seven consecutive games. The Owls are off to a hot start, having won eight of their last nine games to start the season.

Senior forward Sofia Galeron led the Owls with 15 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. Junior guard Joiya Maddox added 12 points and three rebounds.

The game went back-and-forth throughout the first quarter and into the second, as the Owls trailed at various times. After two made free throws by junior guard Alexa Zaph, the Owls led 22-19.

Head coach Jennifer Sullivan’s team did not look back from this point, closing the first half with a 13-point lead.

Much of the same persisted in the third quarter, with the Owls taking a 21-point lead. The Cougars showed some fight throughout the remaining minutes, but ultimately could not keep up offensively with FAU.

The Owls held strong on defense to finish the game, limiting the Cougars to 14 points in the fourth quarter to seal the 17-point victory.

FAU will now conclude their two-game road trip with a stop in Urbana-Champaign, Ill. to take on the University of Illinois Fighting Illini. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast by Big Ten Network.

Kevin Garcia is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him @[email protected], or tweet him @kevingar658.