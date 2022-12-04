Men’s Basketball: Owls roll over Eastern Michigan for sixth consecutive win

After Sunday’s win, the Owls now clinch the best start in program history with a 7-1 record.

FAU men’s basketball (7-1) continued their hot streak to start the 2022-23 season with a 101-73 victory over the Eastern Michigan University Eagles (2-7). The Owls now sit with a record of 7-1, making this the program’s best start in history.

Eastern Michigan scored the first points of the game at the 19:28 mark and never led again for the remainder of the contest. Junior guard Bryan Greenlee quickly responded with a three-pointer , and the Owls never looked back.

Greenlee paced the scoring attack for FAU as he notched a season-high 23 points in 27 minutes. Freshman guard Nicholas Boyd added 17 points and six rebounds, which was needed given the absence of sophomore guard Alijah Martin.

After a layup from Greenlee, the Owls were off to an early 12-4 lead. They led by as much as 13 points in the first half as their high-powered offense was no match for the Eagles’ defense.

Senior guard Michael Forrest scored on a layup to close out the scoring in the first half. The Owls led 41-31 heading into the locker room.

The Owls did not score first returning from the half, as the Eagles made two free-throws following a shooting foul from guard Jalen Gaffney. Greenlee answered back with a three-pointer to put the Owls back up by double-digits.

By the 12:45 mark in the second half, FAU increased its lead to 60-43 thanks to a Gaffney-assisted layup from Greenlee. FAU took a 20-point lead shortly thereafter with seven minutes left on the clock, as the team continued to dominate until the final buzzer sounded.

Up next for the Owls is a home matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 7, against the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles. The game will take place at 7 p.m. from Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kevin Garcia is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him @[email protected], or tweet him @kevingar658.